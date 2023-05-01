Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

CG (The Carlyle Group Inc.) climbed 2.12 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

Analyst Insights

On April 28, 2023, The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CG) opened at $29.67, higher 2.12% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $30.475 and dropped to $29.53 before settling in for the closing price of $29.70. Price fluctuations for CG have ranged from $24.59 to $40.73 over the past 52 weeks.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!

Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!

Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today!

Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Financial Sector giant was 3.80%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -59.20% at the time writing. With a float of $238.12 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $363.14 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 2100 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +77.41, operating margin of +34.89, and the pretax margin is +32.93.

The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Asset Management industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of The Carlyle Group Inc. is 2.30%, while institutional ownership is 54.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 07, was worth 749,292. In this transaction Chief Operating Officer of this company sold 20,756 shares at a rate of $36.10, taking the stock ownership to the 982,654 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 07, when Company’s Chief Human Resources Officer sold 19,476 for $36.10, making the entire transaction worth $703,084. This insider now owns 416,482 shares in total.

The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.96) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of +25.65 while generating a return on equity of 21.30. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.8 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -59.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -4.28% during the next five years compared to -0.90% drop over the previous five years of trading.

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CG) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.42.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.36, a number that is poised to hit 0.69 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.40 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG)

Looking closely at The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CG), its last 5-days average volume was 3.07 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 3.34 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 27.29%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.93.

During the past 100 days, The Carlyle Group Inc.’s (CG) raw stochastic average was set at 22.43%, which indicates a significant decrease from 51.47% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 31.00% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 34.98% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $31.57, while its 200-day Moving Average is $31.45.

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CG) Key Stats

There are currently 362,056K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 10.75 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 4,439 M according to its annual income of 1,225 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 719,400 K and its income totaled 127,200 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...

Community Health Systems Inc. (CYH) is expecting 28.86% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

Steve Mayer -
Community Health Systems Inc. (NYSE: CYH) on April 28, 2023, started off the session at the price of $5.93, soaring 6.91% from the previous...
Read more

UGI Corporation (UGI) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of -3.17%

Shaun Noe -
April 28, 2023, UGI Corporation (NYSE: UGI) trading session started at the price of $33.83, that was -0.41% drop from the session before. During...
Read more

4.55% volatility in Bank OZK (OZK) last month: This is a red flag warning

Sana Meer -
A new trading day began on April 28, 2023, with Bank OZK (NASDAQ: OZK) stock priced at $34.70, up 2.73% from the previous day...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.