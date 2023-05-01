CN Energy Group. Inc. (CNEY) kicked off at the price of $0.21: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

A new trading day began on April 28, 2023, with CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ: CNEY) stock priced at $0.20, up 5.05% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.23 and dropped to $0.1957 before settling in for the closing price of $0.20. CNEY’s price has ranged from $0.17 to $2.91 over the past 52 weeks.

Basic Materials Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 96.60% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 386.70%. With a float of $30.00 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $42.42 million.

The firm has a total of 150 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +13.18, operating margin of +2.94, and the pretax margin is +8.74.

CN Energy Group. Inc. (CNEY) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Specialty Chemicals Industry. The insider ownership of CN Energy Group. Inc. is 23.86%, while institutional ownership is 0.20%.

CN Energy Group. Inc. (CNEY) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of +6.53 while generating a return on equity of 3.09.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 386.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ: CNEY) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are CN Energy Group. Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.21.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.10

Technical Analysis of CN Energy Group. Inc. (CNEY)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [CN Energy Group. Inc., CNEY], we can find that recorded value of 0.8 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.4 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 39.47%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.02.

During the past 100 days, CN Energy Group. Inc.’s (CNEY) raw stochastic average was set at 2.05%, which indicates a significant decrease from 57.75% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 91.18% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 242.99% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2408, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.2922. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.2281. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.2462. The third major resistance level sits at $0.2624. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1938, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1776. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.1595.

CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ: CNEY) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 8.50 million, the company has a total of 42,417K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 40,210 K while annual income is 2,230 K.