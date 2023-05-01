Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (SID) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of 2.15%

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE: SID) on April 28, 2023, started off the session at the price of $2.75, soaring 2.15% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.85 and dropped to $2.725 before settling in for the closing price of $2.79. Within the past 52 weeks, SID’s price has moved between $2.12 and $4.65.

Annual sales at Basic Materials sector company grew by 19.10% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -86.90%. With a float of $654.89 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.33 billion.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 24924 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +29.71, operating margin of +20.53, and the pretax margin is +8.77.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (SID) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Steel industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional is 54.50%, while institutional ownership is 2.30%.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (SID) Latest Financial update

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.18) by -$0.22. This company achieved a net margin of +3.50 while generating a return on equity of 7.81. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -86.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 3.91% during the next five years compared to 174.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE: SID) Trading Performance Indicators

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (SID) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.90 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.41.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.23, a number that is poised to hit 0.21 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.27 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (SID)

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE: SID) saw its 5-day average volume 3.09 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 3.22 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 28.27%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.12.

During the past 100 days, Companhia Siderurgica Nacional’s (SID) raw stochastic average was set at 26.72%, which indicates a significant decrease from 27.01% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 56.72% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 48.82% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.05, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.90. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $2.89 in the near term. At $2.93, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $3.02. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.77, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.68. The third support level lies at $2.64 if the price breaches the second support level.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE: SID) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 3.69 billion based on 1,387,524K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 8,593 M and income totals 419,880 K. The company made 2,115 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 37,400 K in sales during its previous quarter.