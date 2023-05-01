CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY) 20 Days SMA touches 14.46%: The odds favor the bear

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAY) kicked off on April 28, 2023, at the price of $10.30, up 4.47% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $11.00 and dropped to $10.30 before settling in for the closing price of $10.30. Over the past 52 weeks, CBAY has traded in a range of $1.67-$10.54.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 4.70%. With a float of $80.92 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $87.81 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 63 employees.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. is 0.31%, while institutional ownership is 76.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 17, was worth 1,070,536. In this transaction Chief Medical Officer of this company sold 112,219 shares at a rate of $9.54, taking the stock ownership to the 20,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 13, when Company’s Chief Medical Officer sold 7,781 for $8.98, making the entire transaction worth $69,880. This insider now owns 20,000 shares in total.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.3 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.3) by $0. This company achieved a return on equity of -125.38. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.28 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 4.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAY) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s (CBAY) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 8.90.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.21, a number that is poised to hit -0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.12 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY)

Looking closely at CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAY), its last 5-days average volume was 1.11 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.7 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 83.40%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.49.

During the past 100 days, CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s (CBAY) raw stochastic average was set at 96.65%, which indicates a significant increase from 89.72% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 58.17% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 58.64% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.98, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.61. However, in the short run, CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $11.07. Second resistance stands at $11.39. The third major resistance level sits at $11.77. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.37, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.99. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $9.67.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAY) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.00 billion has total of 97,331K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 0 K in contrast with the sum of -106,000 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 0 K and last quarter income was -26,633 K.