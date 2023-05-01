DTE Energy Company (DTE)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

On April 28, 2023, DTE Energy Company (NYSE: DTE) opened at $113.40, lower -0.92% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $114.16 and dropped to $111.27 before settling in for the closing price of $113.45. Price fluctuations for DTE have ranged from $100.64 to $136.77 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Utilities sector company grew by 8.80% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 34.60% at the time writing. With a float of $192.24 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $206.00 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 10250 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +11.99, operating margin of +9.62, and the pretax margin is +5.78.

DTE Energy Company (DTE) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Utilities – Regulated Electric industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of DTE Energy Company is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 75.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 22, was worth 135,620. In this transaction Sr VP & Chief Legal Officer of this company sold 1,000 shares at a rate of $135.62, taking the stock ownership to the 9,657 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 02, when Company’s Executive Vice President sold 2,900 for $130.31, making the entire transaction worth $377,899. This insider now owns 18,046 shares in total.

DTE Energy Company (DTE) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.25) by $0.08. This company achieved a net margin of +5.62 while generating a return on equity of 11.31. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.99 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 34.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.40% during the next five years compared to -0.80% drop over the previous five years of trading.

DTE Energy Company (NYSE: DTE) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for DTE Energy Company (DTE). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.22. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 17.48.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.51, a number that is poised to hit 1.16 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.68 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of DTE Energy Company (DTE)

DTE Energy Company (NYSE: DTE) saw its 5-day average volume 0.92 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.21 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 33.28%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.09.

During the past 100 days, DTE Energy Company’s (DTE) raw stochastic average was set at 50.36%, which indicates a significant increase from 24.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 10.05% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 21.08% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $110.18, while its 200-day Moving Average is $117.46. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $113.96 in the near term. At $115.50, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $116.85. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $111.07, it is likely to go to the next support level at $109.72. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $108.18.

DTE Energy Company (NYSE: DTE) Key Stats

There are currently 206,108K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 23.38 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 19,228 M according to its annual income of 1,083 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 4,476 M and its income totaled 265,000 K.