DuPont de Nemours Inc. (DD) with a beta value of 1.42 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

A new trading day began on April 28, 2023, with DuPont de Nemours Inc. (NYSE: DD) stock priced at $68.51, up 1.48% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $70.02 and dropped to $68.51 before settling in for the closing price of $68.70. DD’s price has ranged from $49.52 to $78.40 over the past 52 weeks.

Basic Materials Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 2.20% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -4.90%. With a float of $453.54 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $477.20 million.

The firm has a total of 23000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +30.92, operating margin of +15.53, and the pretax margin is +11.12.

DuPont de Nemours Inc. (DD) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Specialty Chemicals Industry. The insider ownership of DuPont de Nemours Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 75.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 17, was worth 33,548. In this transaction Director of this company sold 450 shares at a rate of $74.55, taking the stock ownership to the 3,115 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 17, when Company’s Director sold 376 for $74.49, making the entire transaction worth $28,008. This insider now owns 10,773 shares in total.

DuPont de Nemours Inc. (DD) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of +7.77 while generating a return on equity of 3.82.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -4.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 12.61% during the next five years compared to 26.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

DuPont de Nemours Inc. (NYSE: DD) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are DuPont de Nemours Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.42.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.01, a number that is poised to hit 0.80 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.37 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of DuPont de Nemours Inc. (DD)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [DuPont de Nemours Inc., DD], we can find that recorded value of 3.15 million was better than the volume posted last year of 3.1 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 34.51%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.39.

During the past 100 days, DuPont de Nemours Inc.’s (DD) raw stochastic average was set at 28.21%, which indicates a significant decrease from 56.45% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 22.61% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 24.31% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $70.84, while its 200-day Moving Average is $65.23. Now, the first resistance to watch is $70.32. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $70.93. The third major resistance level sits at $71.83. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $68.81, it is likely to go to the next support level at $67.91. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $67.30.

DuPont de Nemours Inc. (NYSE: DD) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 31.53 billion, the company has a total of 459,016K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 13,017 M while annual income is 5,868 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 3,104 M while its latest quarter income was 4,226 M.