Elevation Oncology Inc. (ELEV) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 0.77 million

April 28, 2023, Elevation Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: ELEV) trading session started at the price of $2.895, that was -11.45% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.05 and dropped to $2.56 before settling in for the closing price of $2.97. A 52-week range for ELEV has been $0.72 – $4.61.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -54.70%. With a float of $22.79 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $23.30 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 33 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Elevation Oncology Inc. (ELEV) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Elevation Oncology Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Elevation Oncology Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 73.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 25, was worth 2,897,806. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 702,737 shares at a rate of $4.12, taking the stock ownership to the 1,905,430 shares.

Elevation Oncology Inc. (ELEV) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.82 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.78) by -$0.04. This company achieved a return on equity of -100.23. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.48 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -54.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Elevation Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: ELEV) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Elevation Oncology Inc. (ELEV) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 5.90.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -4.08, a number that is poised to hit -0.59 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.54 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Elevation Oncology Inc. (ELEV)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.63 million, its volume of 3.39 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 69.98%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.33.

During the past 100 days, Elevation Oncology Inc.’s (ELEV) raw stochastic average was set at 71.50%, which indicates a significant increase from 55.56% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 251.63% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 167.15% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.76, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.26. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $2.93 in the near term. At $3.24, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $3.42. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.44, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.26. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.95.

Elevation Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: ELEV) Key Stats

There are 23,666K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 70.30 million. As of now, sales total 0 K while income totals -95,080 K. Its latest quarter income was 0 K while its last quarter net income were -19,042 K.