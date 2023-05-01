Elme Communities (ELME) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of -3.85%

Elme Communities (NYSE: ELME) kicked off on April 28, 2023, at the price of $17.64, down -3.15% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $17.72 and dropped to $16.90 before settling in for the closing price of $17.79. Over the past 52 weeks, ELME has traded in a range of $16.14-$25.13.

A company in the Real Estate sector has dropped its sales by -5.70% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 43.80%. With a float of $86.48 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $87.49 million.

In an organization with 102 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +17.30, operating margin of -0.82, and the pretax margin is -14.74.

Elme Communities (ELME) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the REIT – Residential Industry. The insider ownership of Elme Communities is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 93.50%.

Elme Communities (ELME) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported -$0.04 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.01) by -$0.05. This company achieved a net margin of -14.74 while generating a return on equity of -2.39. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 43.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 3.90% during the next five years compared to -47.80% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Elme Communities (NYSE: ELME) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Elme Communities’s (ELME) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.45. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 111.44.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.36, a number that is poised to hit 0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.09 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Elme Communities (ELME)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.52 million. That was better than the volume of 0.5 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 34.07%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.42.

During the past 100 days, Elme Communities’s (ELME) raw stochastic average was set at 27.47%, which indicates a significant increase from 26.40% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 22.46% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 23.95% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $17.91, while its 200-day Moving Average is $18.87. However, in the short run, Elme Communities’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $17.67. Second resistance stands at $18.10. The third major resistance level sits at $18.49. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $16.85, it is likely to go to the next support level at $16.46. The third support level lies at $16.03 if the price breaches the second support level.

Elme Communities (NYSE: ELME) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.56 billion has total of 87,696K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 209,380 K in contrast with the sum of -30,870 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 55,590 K and last quarter income was -3,530 K.