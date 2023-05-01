EMR (Emerson Electric Co.) climbed 0.52 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

On April 28, 2023, Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE: EMR) opened at $82.44, higher 0.52% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $83.54 and dropped to $82.305 before settling in for the closing price of $82.83. Price fluctuations for EMR have ranged from $72.40 to $99.65 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Industrials Sector giant was 5.20%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 41.60% at the time writing. With a float of $565.69 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $583.60 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 85500 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +39.68, operating margin of +18.04, and the pretax margin is +20.81.

Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Specialty Industrial Machinery industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Emerson Electric Co. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 76.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 16, was worth 441,244. In this transaction CEO and President of this company sold 4,603 shares at a rate of $95.86, taking the stock ownership to the 99,591 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 08, when Company’s Senior Exec. VP and CFO sold 83,073 for $91.07, making the entire transaction worth $7,565,657. This insider now owns 271,785 shares in total.

Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.87) by -$0.09. This company achieved a net margin of +16.46 while generating a return on equity of 31.92. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 41.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to 16.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE: EMR) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Emerson Electric Co. (EMR). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.55. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 42.22.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.48, a number that is poised to hit 0.97 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.50 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Emerson Electric Co. (EMR)

Looking closely at Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE: EMR), its last 5-days average volume was 3.09 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 3.66 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 24.77%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.77.

During the past 100 days, Emerson Electric Co.’s (EMR) raw stochastic average was set at 20.50%, which indicates a significant decrease from 36.22% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 17.26% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 25.47% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $84.06, while its 200-day Moving Average is $86.86. However, in the short run, Emerson Electric Co.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $83.76. Second resistance stands at $84.27. The third major resistance level sits at $85.00. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $82.53, it is likely to go to the next support level at $81.80. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $81.29.

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE: EMR) Key Stats

There are currently 571,400K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 47.33 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 19,629 M according to its annual income of 3,231 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 3,373 M and its income totaled 2,331 M.