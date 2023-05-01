Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NRGV) is -29.28% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NRGV) kicked off on April 28, 2023, at the price of $1.60, up 4.32% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.71 and dropped to $1.59 before settling in for the closing price of $1.62. Over the past 52 weeks, NRGV has traded in a range of $1.35-$16.40.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -177.80%. With a float of $109.49 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $137.28 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 170 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +34.83, operating margin of -41.31, and the pretax margin is -53.38.

Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NRGV) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Utilities – Renewable Industry. The insider ownership of Energy Vault Holdings Inc. is 5.90%, while institutional ownership is 40.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 17, was worth 44,290. In this transaction Chief Technology Officer of this company sold 25,000 shares at a rate of $1.77, taking the stock ownership to the 2,173,216 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 03, when Company’s Chief Technology Officer sold 25,000 for $1.95, making the entire transaction worth $48,745. This insider now owns 2,215,098 shares in total.

Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NRGV) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.17 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.15) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -53.67 while generating a return on equity of -28.11. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -177.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NRGV) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Energy Vault Holdings Inc.’s (NRGV) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 3.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.57.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.57, a number that is poised to hit -0.23 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.11 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NRGV)

Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NRGV) saw its 5-day average volume 0.93 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.51 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 58.02%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.19.

During the past 100 days, Energy Vault Holdings Inc.’s (NRGV) raw stochastic average was set at 8.17%, which indicates a significant decrease from 50.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 91.24% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 109.80% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.3470, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.8170. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.7367 in the near term. At $1.7833, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.8567. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.6167, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.5433. The third support level lies at $1.4967 if the price breaches the second support level.

Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NRGV) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 229.10 million has total of 141,392K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 145,880 K in contrast with the sum of -78,300 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 100,320 K and last quarter income was -23,280 K.