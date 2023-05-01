Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH) posted a -26.57% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

Enphase Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH) kicked off on April 28, 2023, at the price of $163.32, up 0.01% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $164.30 and dropped to $156.31 before settling in for the closing price of $164.18. Over the past 52 weeks, ENPH has traded in a range of $128.67-$339.92.

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 52.10% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 170.30%. With a float of $133.09 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $136.69 million.

The firm has a total of 2821 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +41.14, operating margin of +19.42, and the pretax margin is +19.39.

Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Solar Industry. The insider ownership of Enphase Energy Inc. is 1.20%, while institutional ownership is 81.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 26, was worth 5,490,467. In this transaction Director of this company bought 32,900 shares at a rate of $166.88, taking the stock ownership to the 32,900 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 26, when Company’s Director bought 27,900 for $163.76, making the entire transaction worth $4,568,913. This insider now owns 60,800 shares in total.

Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $1.21) by $0.16. This company achieved a net margin of +17.05 while generating a return on equity of 63.29. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.4 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 170.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 18.86% during the next five years compared to 86.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Enphase Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Enphase Energy Inc.’s (ENPH) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 3.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.60. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 27.02.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.39, a number that is poised to hit 1.28 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 7.35 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Enphase Energy Inc., ENPH], we can find that recorded value of 10.0 million was better than the volume posted last year of 4.44 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 6.69%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 12.70.

During the past 100 days, Enphase Energy Inc.’s (ENPH) raw stochastic average was set at 4.30%, which indicates a significant decrease from 10.50% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 132.01% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 70.25% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $205.21, while its 200-day Moving Average is $256.43. Now, the first resistance to watch is $166.90. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $169.59. The third major resistance level sits at $174.89. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $158.91, it is likely to go to the next support level at $153.61. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $150.92.

Enphase Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 22.49 billion has total of 137,044K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 2,331 M in contrast with the sum of 397,360 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 724,650 K and last quarter income was 153,750 K.