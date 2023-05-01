Franklin Resources Inc. (BEN) 20 Days SMA touches 0.59%: The odds favor the bear

On April 28, 2023, Franklin Resources Inc. (NYSE: BEN) opened at $26.51, higher 0.98% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $27.03 and dropped to $26.45 before settling in for the closing price of $26.62. Price fluctuations for BEN have ranged from $20.24 to $34.37 over the past 52 weeks.

Financial Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 5.30% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -29.20% at the time writing. With a float of $283.20 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $489.60 million.

The firm has a total of 9400 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +72.74, operating margin of +23.73, and the pretax margin is +21.09.

Franklin Resources Inc. (BEN) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Asset Management industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Franklin Resources Inc. is 18.70%, while institutional ownership is 47.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 01, was worth 917,325. In this transaction EVP, Technology and Operations of this company sold 29,503 shares at a rate of $31.09, taking the stock ownership to the 92,132 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 08, when Company’s Affiliate of Investment Adv. bought 10,134 for $4.21, making the entire transaction worth $42,641. This insider now owns 9,990,587 shares in total.

Franklin Resources Inc. (BEN) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.54) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +15.10 while generating a return on equity of 10.91. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.61 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -29.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -2.90% during the next five years compared to -3.40% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Franklin Resources Inc. (NYSE: BEN) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Franklin Resources Inc. (BEN). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.66. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 15.77.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.97, a number that is poised to hit 0.56 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.63 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Franklin Resources Inc. (BEN)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Franklin Resources Inc., BEN], we can find that recorded value of 3.14 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 3.75 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 46.32%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.61.

During the past 100 days, Franklin Resources Inc.’s (BEN) raw stochastic average was set at 16.46%, which indicates a significant decrease from 57.05% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 23.54% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 28.24% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $27.53, while its 200-day Moving Average is $26.69.

Franklin Resources Inc. (NYSE: BEN) Key Stats

There are currently 500,258K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 13.32 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 8,275 M according to its annual income of 1,292 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,967 M and its income totaled 165,600 K.