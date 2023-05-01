Search
FSLR (First Solar Inc.) dropped -9.09 at the last close: Is This Today's Most Popular Stock?

First Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR) on April 28, 2023, started off the session at the price of $184.68, plunging -9.09% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $184.97 and dropped to $170.5501 before settling in for the closing price of $200.83. Within the past 52 weeks, FSLR’s price has moved between $59.60 and $221.88.

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -2.30% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -109.50%. With a float of $101.07 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $106.67 million.

The firm has a total of 5500 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +4.82, operating margin of -5.77, and the pretax margin is +0.33.

First Solar Inc. (FSLR) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Solar industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of First Solar Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 83.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 16, was worth 48,374. In this transaction VP – Global Controller and CAO of this company sold 239 shares at a rate of $202.40, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 08, when Company’s Director sold 7,500 for $211.00, making the entire transaction worth $1,582,500. This insider now owns 21,689 shares in total.

First Solar Inc. (FSLR) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.4 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $1.02) by -$0.62. This company achieved a net margin of -1.69 while generating a return on equity of -0.75. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -109.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.64% during the next five years compared to -16.80% drop over the previous five years of trading.

First Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR) Trading Performance Indicators

First Solar Inc. (FSLR) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 2.40 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.19.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.42, a number that is poised to hit 1.30 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 12.90 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of First Solar Inc. (FSLR)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [First Solar Inc., FSLR], we can find that recorded value of 4.49 million was better than the volume posted last year of 2.46 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 15.84%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 9.36.

During the past 100 days, First Solar Inc.’s (FSLR) raw stochastic average was set at 50.92%, which indicates a significant increase from 23.44% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 51.13% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 51.39% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $201.45, while its 200-day Moving Average is $154.63. Now, the first resistance to watch is $188.18. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $193.79. The third major resistance level sits at $202.60. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $173.76, it is likely to go to the next support level at $164.95. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $159.34.

First Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 21.45 billion based on 106,823K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 2,619 M and income totals -44,170 K. The company made 1,002 M in profit during its latest quarter, and -7,550 K in sales during its previous quarter.

