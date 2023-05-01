Genius Group Limited (GNS) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of -21.47%

A new trading day began on April 28, 2023, with Genius Group Limited (AMEX: GNS) stock priced at $0.86, down -4.86% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.88 and dropped to $0.83 before settling in for the closing price of $0.88. GNS’s price has ranged from $0.30 to $11.80 over the past 52 weeks.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -49.80%. With a float of $10.49 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $24.31 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 241 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +21.28, operating margin of -35.16, and the pretax margin is -36.14.

Genius Group Limited (GNS) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Education & Training Services Industry. The insider ownership of Genius Group Limited is 51.19%, while institutional ownership is 0.50%.

Genius Group Limited (GNS) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -36.49 while generating a return on equity of -19.26.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -49.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Genius Group Limited (AMEX: GNS) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Genius Group Limited’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.04.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.27 and is forecasted to reach -0.12 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Genius Group Limited (GNS)

Genius Group Limited (AMEX: GNS) saw its 5-day average volume 1.95 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 16.87 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 5.87%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.25.

During the past 100 days, Genius Group Limited’s (GNS) raw stochastic average was set at 7.01%, which indicates a significant increase from 2.90% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 131.46% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 290.38% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.4585, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.5051. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.8699 in the near term. At $0.8994, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.9194. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.8204, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.8004. The third support level lies at $0.7709 if the price breaches the second support level.

Genius Group Limited (AMEX: GNS) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 19.01 million, the company has a total of 21,520K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 12,780 K while annual income is -4,490 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 6,972 K while its latest quarter income was -2,592 K.