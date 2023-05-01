Gevo Inc. (GEVO) 20 Days SMA touches -8.28%: The odds favor the bear

On April 28, 2023, Gevo Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO) opened at $1.13, higher 2.65% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.19 and dropped to $1.11 before settling in for the closing price of $1.13. Price fluctuations for GEVO have ranged from $1.08 to $4.80 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Basic Materials sector company slipped by -46.80% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -46.30% at the time writing. With a float of $230.16 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $237.38 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 87 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -1702.89, operating margin of -6590.47, and the pretax margin is -8341.02.

Gevo Inc. (GEVO) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Specialty Chemicals industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Gevo Inc. is 2.90%, while institutional ownership is 51.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 11, was worth 7,469. In this transaction CCO & CIO of this company sold 5,975 shares at a rate of $1.25, taking the stock ownership to the 512,582 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 19, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 17,676 for $1.89, making the entire transaction worth $33,409. This insider now owns 797,725 shares in total.

Gevo Inc. (GEVO) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted -$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.06) by -$0.05. This company achieved a net margin of -8341.02 while generating a return on equity of -17.00. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -46.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 25.00% during the next five years compared to 57.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Gevo Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Gevo Inc. (GEVO). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 16.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 223.42.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.43, a number that is poised to hit -0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.32 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Gevo Inc. (GEVO)

Gevo Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO) saw its 5-day average volume 6.85 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 6.31 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 33.14%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.09.

During the past 100 days, Gevo Inc.’s (GEVO) raw stochastic average was set at 6.56%, which indicates a significant decrease from 33.33% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 67.45% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 66.75% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.5457, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.1652. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.1967 in the near term. At $1.2333, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.2767. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.1167, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.0733. The third support level lies at $1.0367 if the price breaches the second support level.

Gevo Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO) Key Stats

There are currently 237,167K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 268.10 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,180 K according to its annual income of -98,010 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 550 K and its income totaled -25,390 K.