Heron Therapeutics Inc. (HRTX) average volume reaches $2.12M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

On April 28, 2023, Heron Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: HRTX) opened at $2.50, lower -5.53% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.52 and dropped to $2.37 before settling in for the closing price of $2.53. Price fluctuations for HRTX have ranged from $1.48 to $5.62 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Healthcare sector was 28.50%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 25.40% at the time writing. With a float of $118.62 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $119.14 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 203 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Heron Therapeutics Inc. (HRTX) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Heron Therapeutics Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 102.55%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 03, was worth 7,154. In this transaction EVP, Drug Development of this company sold 1,504 shares at a rate of $4.76, taking the stock ownership to the 10,872 shares.

Heron Therapeutics Inc. (HRTX) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted -$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.28) by $0.11. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 25.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 47.50% during the next five years compared to 14.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Heron Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: HRTX) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Heron Therapeutics Inc. (HRTX). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.80.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.72, a number that is poised to hit -0.20 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.46 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Heron Therapeutics Inc. (HRTX)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 2.04 million, its volume of 1.46 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 10.76%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.21.

During the past 100 days, Heron Therapeutics Inc.’s (HRTX) raw stochastic average was set at 47.15%, which indicates a significant increase from 3.42% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 101.28% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 100.19% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.32, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.16. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $2.48 in the near term. At $2.58, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $2.63. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.33, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.28. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.18.

Heron Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: HRTX) Key Stats

There are currently 119,280K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 301.69 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 107,670 K according to its annual income of -182,020 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 30,030 K and its income totaled -19,870 K.