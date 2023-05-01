Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. (HUDI) volume exceeds 51.37 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: HUDI) kicked off on April 28, 2023, at the price of $3.465, up 382.78% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $14.83 and dropped to $3.21 before settling in for the closing price of $2.73. Over the past 52 weeks, HUDI has traded in a range of $2.60-$192.88.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -30.40%. With a float of $4.24 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $13.27 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 360 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +14.58, operating margin of +3.82, and the pretax margin is +2.78.

Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. (HUDI) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Steel Industry. The insider ownership of Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. is 70.24%, while institutional ownership is 0.20%.

Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. (HUDI) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of +2.52 while generating a return on equity of 3.83.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -30.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: HUDI) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Huadi International Group Co. Ltd.’s (HUDI) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.51. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 4.98.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.14

Technical Analysis of Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. (HUDI)

Looking closely at Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: HUDI), its last 5-days average volume was 10.62 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.97 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 41.42%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.07.

During the past 100 days, Huadi International Group Co. Ltd.’s (HUDI) raw stochastic average was set at 86.51%, which indicates a significant increase from 86.51% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 646.82% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 262.09% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.73, while its 200-day Moving Average is $13.74. However, in the short run, Huadi International Group Co. Ltd.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $17.60. Second resistance stands at $22.03. The third major resistance level sits at $29.22.

Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: HUDI) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 38.88 million has total of 14,239K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 76,370 K in contrast with the sum of 1,920 K annual income.