Investors finally get a glimpse of Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) volume hitting the figure of 18.4 million.

April 28, 2023, Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE: BBD) trading session started at the price of $2.75, that was 1.08% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.83 and dropped to $2.73 before settling in for the closing price of $2.77. A 52-week range for BBD has been $2.34 – $4.11.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -5.10%. With a float of $7.62 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $10.63 billion.

In an organization with 75591 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $0.08) by -$0.05. This company achieved a net margin of +6.53 while generating a return on equity of 13.74. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -5.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 1.60% during the next five years compared to -11.79% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE: BBD) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.33.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.37, a number that is poised to hit 0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.49 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 19.54 million. That was inferior than the volume of 33.43 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 65.60%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.09.

During the past 100 days, Banco Bradesco S.A.’s (BBD) raw stochastic average was set at 73.02%, which indicates a significant increase from 64.67% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 36.40% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 49.54% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.63, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.10. However, in the short run, Banco Bradesco S.A.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.84. Second resistance stands at $2.89. The third major resistance level sits at $2.94. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.74, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.69. The third support level lies at $2.64 if the price breaches the second support level.

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE: BBD) Key Stats

There are 10,658,488K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 28.08 billion. As of now, sales total 42,482 M while income totals 4,016 M. Its latest quarter income was 8,611 M while its last quarter net income were 149,340 K.