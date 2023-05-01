Investors finally get a glimpse of Cytek Biosciences Inc. (CTKB) volume hitting the figure of 19.3 million.

Cytek Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: CTKB) kicked off on April 28, 2023, at the price of $10.85, up 4.94% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $11.64 and dropped to $10.85 before settling in for the closing price of $10.94. Over the past 52 weeks, CTKB has traded in a range of $7.38-$16.05.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 46.70%. With a float of $111.55 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $135.02 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 583 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +61.92, operating margin of -0.73, and the pretax margin is +0.77.

Cytek Biosciences Inc. (CTKB) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Medical Devices Industry. The insider ownership of Cytek Biosciences Inc. is 11.80%, while institutional ownership is 53.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 24, was worth 30,720. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 3,000 shares at a rate of $10.24, taking the stock ownership to the 108,201 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 19, when Company’s Chief Technology Officer sold 20,000 for $9.71, making the entire transaction worth $194,200. This insider now owns 7,886,053 shares in total.

Cytek Biosciences Inc. (CTKB) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.05) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +1.57 while generating a return on equity of 0.62. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 46.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Cytek Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: CTKB) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Cytek Biosciences Inc.’s (CTKB) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 8.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 9.03.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.02, a number that is poised to hit 0.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.34 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cytek Biosciences Inc. (CTKB)

The latest stats from [Cytek Biosciences Inc., CTKB] show that its last 5-days average volume of 5.25 million was superior to 0.97 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 88.46%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.62.

During the past 100 days, Cytek Biosciences Inc.’s (CTKB) raw stochastic average was set at 59.11%, which indicates a significant decrease from 93.89% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 73.22% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 58.00% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.79, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.21. Now, the first resistance to watch is $11.80. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $12.11. The third major resistance level sits at $12.59. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.01, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.53. The third support level lies at $10.22 if the price breaches the second support level.

Cytek Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: CTKB) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.48 billion has total of 135,431K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 164,040 K in contrast with the sum of 2,580 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 48,340 K and last quarter income was 3,530 K.