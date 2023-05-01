Investors finally get a glimpse of Immix Biopharma Inc. (IMMX) volume hitting the figure of 0.93 million.

A new trading day began on April 28, 2023, with Immix Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: IMMX) stock priced at $2.25, up 7.39% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.49 and dropped to $2.16 before settling in for the closing price of $2.30. IMMX’s price has ranged from $0.68 to $3.45 over the past 52 weeks.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 82.50%. With a float of $5.18 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $13.91 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 9 employees.

Immix Biopharma Inc. (IMMX) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Immix Biopharma Inc. is 13.60%, while institutional ownership is 2.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 14, was worth 5,225. In this transaction CEO and Chairman of this company bought 5,200 shares at a rate of $1.00, taking the stock ownership to the 907,700 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 14, when Company’s CFO bought 5,200 for $0.94, making the entire transaction worth $4,888. This insider now owns 81,316 shares in total.

Immix Biopharma Inc. (IMMX) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.27 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a return on equity of -52.84. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 82.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Immix Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: IMMX) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Immix Biopharma Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 11.70.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.59, a number that is poised to hit -0.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.76 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Immix Biopharma Inc. (IMMX)

Immix Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: IMMX) saw its 5-day average volume 1.08 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.2 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 87.59%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.20.

During the past 100 days, Immix Biopharma Inc.’s (IMMX) raw stochastic average was set at 64.04%, which indicates a significant decrease from 97.96% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 109.77% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 120.16% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.95, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.87. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $2.59 in the near term. At $2.70, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $2.92. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.26, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.04. The third support level lies at $1.93 if the price breaches the second support level.

Immix Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: IMMX) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 32.01 million, the company has a total of 13,949K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 0 K while annual income is -8,230 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 0 K while its latest quarter income was -3,800 K.