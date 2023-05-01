Investors finally get a glimpse of Intuitive Machines Inc. (LUNR) volume hitting the figure of 0.7 million.

Intuitive Machines Inc. (NASDAQ: LUNR) kicked off on April 28, 2023, at the price of $8.28, down -6.63% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.49 and dropped to $7.41 before settling in for the closing price of $8.30. Over the past 52 weeks, LUNR has traded in a range of $7.24-$136.00.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 75.40%. With a float of $23.30 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $41.22 million.

In an organization with 163 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Intuitive Machines Inc. (LUNR) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Aerospace & Defense Industry. The insider ownership of Intuitive Machines Inc. is 11.49%, while institutional ownership is 84.60%.

Intuitive Machines Inc. (LUNR) Latest Financial update

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 75.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Intuitive Machines Inc. (NASDAQ: LUNR) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Intuitive Machines Inc.’s (LUNR) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.13.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.01, a number that is poised to hit 0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.32 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Intuitive Machines Inc. (LUNR)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 3.25 million. That was better than the volume of 1.39 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 21.89%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.03.

During the past 100 days, Intuitive Machines Inc.’s (LUNR) raw stochastic average was set at 0.40%, which indicates a significant decrease from 8.54% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 177.11% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 349.20% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $15.55, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.28. However, in the short run, Intuitive Machines Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $8.36. Second resistance stands at $8.96. The third major resistance level sits at $9.44. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.28, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.80. The third support level lies at $6.20 if the price breaches the second support level.

Intuitive Machines Inc. (NASDAQ: LUNR) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 698.59 million has total of 84,173K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 85,946 K in contrast with the sum of -190 K annual income.