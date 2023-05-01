Investors finally get a glimpse of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRBO) volume hitting the figure of 0.62 million.

A new trading day began on April 28, 2023, with NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: NRBO) stock priced at $0.6506, down -5.26% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.6749 and dropped to $0.64 before settling in for the closing price of $0.68. NRBO’s price has ranged from $0.55 to $63.85 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 72.60%. With a float of $6.04 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $7.63 million.

In an organization with 4 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRBO) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 3.30%.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRBO) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$1.82 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 72.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: NRBO) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.80.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -11.07, a number that is poised to hit -0.63 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.92 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRBO)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.54 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.82 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 14.77%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.06.

During the past 100 days, NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (NRBO) raw stochastic average was set at 5.00%, which indicates a significant decrease from 5.78% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 85.15% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 116.42% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.7016, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.6514. However, in the short run, NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.6633. Second resistance stands at $0.6865. The third major resistance level sits at $0.6982. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.6284, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.6167. The third support level lies at $0.5935 if the price breaches the second support level.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: NRBO) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 18.40 million, the company has a total of 27,177K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 0 K while annual income is -13,970 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 0 K while its latest quarter income was -4,676 K.