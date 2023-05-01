Search
Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

Investors finally get a glimpse of Ouster Inc. (OUST) volume hitting the figure of 0.58 million.

Company News

On April 28, 2023, Ouster Inc. (NYSE: OUST) opened at $3.55, lower -1.12% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.6599 and dropped to $3.35 before settling in for the closing price of $3.58. Price fluctuations for OUST have ranged from $3.21 to $36.60 over the past 52 weeks.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!

Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!

Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today!

Sponsored

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -11.00% at the time writing. With a float of $30.93 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $38.63 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 270 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +26.64, operating margin of -354.44, and the pretax margin is -336.97.

Ouster Inc. (OUST) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Electronic Components industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Ouster Inc. is 4.50%, while institutional ownership is 29.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 16, was worth 2,568. In this transaction Chief Operating Officer of this company sold 2,885 shares at a rate of $0.89, taking the stock ownership to the 1,577,580 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 15, when Company’s President of Field Operations sold 43,417 for $0.85, making the entire transaction worth $37,000. This insider now owns 769,630 shares in total.

Ouster Inc. (OUST) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted -$1.9 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$1.83) by -$0.07. This company achieved a net margin of -337.71 while generating a return on equity of -64.10. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.7 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -11.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Ouster Inc. (NYSE: OUST) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Ouster Inc. (OUST). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 4.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.37.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -7.77, a number that is poised to hit -2.20 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -5.03 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ouster Inc. (OUST)

Ouster Inc. (NYSE: OUST) saw its 5-day average volume 0.93 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.48 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 24.53%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.58.

During the past 100 days, Ouster Inc.’s (OUST) raw stochastic average was set at 2.06%, which indicates a significant decrease from 16.30% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 77.54% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 114.84% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.97, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.73. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $3.68 in the near term. At $3.83, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $3.99. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.37, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.21. The third support level lies at $3.06 if the price breaches the second support level.

Ouster Inc. (NYSE: OUST) Key Stats

There are currently 38,627K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 138.31 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 41,030 K according to its annual income of -138,560 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 10,940 K and its income totaled -42,180 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...

Now that Host Hotels & Resorts Inc.’s volume has hit 6.19 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

Shaun Noe -
Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ: HST) on April 28, 2023, started off the session at the price of $15.97, soaring 1.63% from the...
Read more

A look at Lyft Inc.’s (LYFT) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

Steve Mayer -
April 28, 2023, Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ: LYFT) trading session started at the price of $10.18, that was 0.49% jump from the session before. During...
Read more

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP) volume exceeds 19.26 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Sana Meer -
A new trading day began on April 28, 2023, with Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ: KDP) stock priced at $33.45, down -2.50% from the...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.