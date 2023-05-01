Investors finally get a glimpse of Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) volume hitting the figure of 2.65 million.

On April 28, 2023, Wynn Resorts Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) opened at $109.99, higher 3.68% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $115.01 and dropped to $109.80 before settling in for the closing price of $110.22. Price fluctuations for WYNN have ranged from $50.20 to $117.17 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Consumer Cyclical sector has dropped its sales by -9.20% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 43.90% at the time writing. With a float of $96.11 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $112.31 million.

In an organization with 27000 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +17.95, operating margin of -6.97, and the pretax margin is -18.63.

Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Resorts & Casinos industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Wynn Resorts Limited is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 66.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 16, was worth 1,125,637. In this transaction CEO of this company sold 10,901 shares at a rate of $103.26, taking the stock ownership to the 255,781 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 22, when Company’s CFO sold 4,000 for $108.08, making the entire transaction worth $432,320. This insider now owns 65,970 shares in total.

Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted -$1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.91) by -$0.32. This company achieved a net margin of -11.28. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.24 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 43.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.34.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.71, a number that is poised to hit -0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.06 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.96 million. That was inferior than the volume of 2.48 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 34.83%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.35.

During the past 100 days, Wynn Resorts Limited’s (WYNN) raw stochastic average was set at 92.36%, which indicates a significant increase from 76.39% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 29.17% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 31.83% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $109.65, while its 200-day Moving Average is $83.73. However, in the short run, Wynn Resorts Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $116.26. Second resistance stands at $118.24. The third major resistance level sits at $121.47. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $111.05, it is likely to go to the next support level at $107.82. The third support level lies at $105.84 if the price breaches the second support level.

Wynn Resorts Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) Key Stats

There are currently 113,682K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 12.53 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 3,757 M according to its annual income of -423,860 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,005 M and its income totaled 32,410 K.