Investors must take note of Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc.’s (AMV) performance last week, which was -5.66%.

April 28, 2023, Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc. (NASDAQ: AMV) trading session started at the price of $0.53, that was -2.53% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.53 and dropped to $0.4875 before settling in for the closing price of $0.51. A 52-week range for AMV has been $0.47 – $243.99.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 6.10%. With a float of $9.61 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $9.75 million.

The firm has a total of 93 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc. (AMV) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 0.71%.

Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc. (AMV) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$2.2 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$1.84) by -$0.36. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.55 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 6.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc. (NASDAQ: AMV) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc. (AMV) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.90.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -6.47, a number that is poised to hit -0.89 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.06 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc. (AMV)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc., AMV], we can find that recorded value of 0.54 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 3.14 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 25.57%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.08.

During the past 100 days, Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc.’s (AMV) raw stochastic average was set at 0.28%, which indicates a significant decrease from 10.34% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 107.23% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 262.19% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.5242. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.5483. The third major resistance level sits at $0.5667. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.4817, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.4633. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.4392.

Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc. (NASDAQ: AMV) Key Stats

There are 63,060K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 16.90 million. As of now, sales total 0 K while income totals -70,680 K. Its latest quarter income was 0 K while its last quarter net income were -17,555 K.