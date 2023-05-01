Investors must take note of Brandywine Realty Trust’s (BDN) performance last week, which was -1.26%.

On April 28, 2023, Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) opened at $3.85, higher 1.55% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.10 and dropped to $3.85 before settling in for the closing price of $3.87. Price fluctuations for BDN have ranged from $3.71 to $12.39 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Real Estate sector has dropped its sales by -0.60% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 349.50% at the time writing. With a float of $168.69 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $171.57 million.

In an organization with 328 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the REIT – Office industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Brandywine Realty Trust is 1.00%, while institutional ownership is 99.70%.

Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) Latest Financial update

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 349.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.00% during the next five years compared to -13.70% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.31. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 12.61.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.24, a number that is poised to hit -0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.13 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.78 million. That was better than the volume of 2.71 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 18.23%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.23.

During the past 100 days, Brandywine Realty Trust’s (BDN) raw stochastic average was set at 6.21%, which indicates a significant decrease from 27.85% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 55.21% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 45.30% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.86, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.60. However, in the short run, Brandywine Realty Trust’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $4.07. Second resistance stands at $4.21. The third major resistance level sits at $4.32. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.82, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.71. The third support level lies at $3.57 if the price breaches the second support level.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) Key Stats

There are currently 171,728K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 664.60 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 506,100 K according to its annual income of 53,820 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 129,230 K and its income totaled -5,260 K.