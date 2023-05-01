Investors must take note of Freeport-McMoRan Inc.’s (FCX) performance last week, which was -4.41%.

A new trading day began on April 28, 2023, with Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE: FCX) stock priced at $37.03, up 1.17% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $37.9325 and dropped to $36.91 before settling in for the closing price of $37.47. FCX’s price has ranged from $24.65 to $46.64 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Basic Materials sector company grew by 6.80% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -17.80%. With a float of $1.42 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.43 billion.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 25600 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +34.68, operating margin of +32.36, and the pretax margin is +28.78.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Copper Industry. The insider ownership of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. is 0.56%, while institutional ownership is 79.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 01, was worth 504,117. In this transaction Chief Accounting Officer of this company sold 11,678 shares at a rate of $43.17, taking the stock ownership to the 32,333 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 02, when Company’s Senior VP & General Counsel sold 75,000 for $40.25, making the entire transaction worth $3,018,832. This insider now owns 136,432 shares in total.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of $0.52 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +14.83 while generating a return on equity of 23.44. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.49 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -17.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -8.55% during the next five years compared to 20.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE: FCX) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Freeport-McMoRan Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.31. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 9.62.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.64, a number that is poised to hit 0.55 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.23 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE: FCX) saw its 5-day average volume 12.87 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 12.86 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 11.72%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.31.

During the past 100 days, Freeport-McMoRan Inc.’s (FCX) raw stochastic average was set at 25.57%, which indicates a significant increase from 18.14% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 38.55% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 36.28% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $39.97, while its 200-day Moving Average is $36.01. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $38.26 in the near term. At $38.61, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $39.28. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $37.24, it is likely to go to the next support level at $36.56. The third support level lies at $36.21 if the price breaches the second support level.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE: FCX) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 53.58 billion, the company has a total of 1,430,694K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 22,780 M while annual income is 3,468 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 5,389 M while its latest quarter income was 663,000 K.