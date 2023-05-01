Investors must take note of Par Pacific Holdings Inc.’s (PARR) performance last week, which was -0.38%.

On April 28, 2023, Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (NYSE: PARR) opened at $22.52, higher 3.54% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $23.54 and dropped to $22.45 before settling in for the closing price of $22.63. Price fluctuations for PARR have ranged from $12.91 to $30.49 over the past 52 weeks.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Annual sales at Energy sector company grew by 24.50% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 535.90% at the time writing. With a float of $58.92 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $59.73 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 1397 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +8.42, operating margin of +7.56, and the pretax margin is +4.98.

Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (PARR) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Par Pacific Holdings Inc. is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 94.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 03, was worth 59,700. In this transaction Director of this company sold 2,000 shares at a rate of $29.85, taking the stock ownership to the 38,990 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 28, when Company’s Chief Accounting Officer sold 7,500 for $28.28, making the entire transaction worth $212,100. This insider now owns 18,925 shares in total.

Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (PARR) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $2.2 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.9) by $0.3. This company achieved a net margin of +4.97 while generating a return on equity of 80.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.36 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 535.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (NYSE: PARR) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (PARR). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.19. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 3.44.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 6.07, a number that is poised to hit 1.95 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.79 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (PARR)

Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (NYSE: PARR) saw its 5-day average volume 0.64 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.84 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 18.01%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.09.

During the past 100 days, Par Pacific Holdings Inc.’s (PARR) raw stochastic average was set at 36.40%, which indicates a significant increase from 16.74% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 36.22% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 45.94% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $27.00, while its 200-day Moving Average is $22.39. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $23.83 in the near term. At $24.23, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $24.92. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $22.74, it is likely to go to the next support level at $22.05. The third support level lies at $21.65 if the price breaches the second support level.

Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (NYSE: PARR) Key Stats

There are currently 60,716K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.37 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 7,322 M according to its annual income of 364,190 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,809 M and its income totaled 84,720 K.