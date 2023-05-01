Investors must take note of SilverCrest Metals Inc.’s (SILV) performance last week, which was -1.51%.

April 28, 2023, SilverCrest Metals Inc. (AMEX: SILV) trading session started at the price of $6.60, that was -1.06% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.60 and dropped to $6.48 before settling in for the closing price of $6.61. A 52-week range for SILV has been $4.58 – $8.20.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 109.50%. With a float of $141.04 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $147.23 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 375 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +52.12, operating margin of +29.85, and the pretax margin is +85.88.

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SILV) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward SilverCrest Metals Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of SilverCrest Metals Inc. is 3.08%, while institutional ownership is 58.99%.

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SILV) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $0.1) by -$0.06. This company achieved a net margin of +71.94 while generating a return on equity of 11.41. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 109.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (AMEX: SILV) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SILV) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 22.13.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.21, a number that is poised to hit 0.13 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.42 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SILV)

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (AMEX: SILV) saw its 5-day average volume 0.73 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.23 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 25.21%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.26.

During the past 100 days, SilverCrest Metals Inc.’s (SILV) raw stochastic average was set at 58.97%, which indicates a significant increase from 13.51% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 28.73% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 50.98% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.34, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.09. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $6.60 in the near term. At $6.66, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $6.72. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.48, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.42. The third support level lies at $6.36 if the price breaches the second support level.

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (AMEX: SILV) Key Stats

There are 147,231K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 962.89 million. As of now, sales total 43,510 K while income totals 31,300 K. Its latest quarter income was 40,790 K while its last quarter net income were 5,230 K.