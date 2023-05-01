Investors must take note of The Lion Electric Company’s (LEV) performance last week, which was 2.78%.

A new trading day began on April 28, 2023, with The Lion Electric Company (NYSE: LEV) stock priced at $2.09, up 6.22% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.22 and dropped to $2.06 before settling in for the closing price of $2.09. LEV’s price has ranged from $1.68 to $6.58 over the past 52 weeks.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 133.20%. With a float of $109.95 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $200.64 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 1400 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

The Lion Electric Company (LEV) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Farm & Heavy Construction Machinery Industry. The insider ownership of The Lion Electric Company is 49.58%, while institutional ownership is 9.80%.

The Lion Electric Company (LEV) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.02 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 133.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE: LEV) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are The Lion Electric Company’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.26.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.09, a number that is poised to hit -0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.21 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of The Lion Electric Company (LEV)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.02 million, its volume of 0.6 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 40.01%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.13.

During the past 100 days, The Lion Electric Company’s (LEV) raw stochastic average was set at 38.30%, which indicates a significant decrease from 60.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 76.59% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 72.21% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.05, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.93. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $2.27 in the near term. At $2.33, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $2.43. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.11, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.01. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.95.

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE: LEV) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 455.81 million, the company has a total of 218,080K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 139,910 K while annual income is 17,780 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 46,770 K while its latest quarter income was -4,640 K.