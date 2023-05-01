Investors must take note of WeTrade Group Inc.’s (WETG) performance last week, which was -19.86%.

On April 28, 2023, WeTrade Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WETG) opened at $0.0848, higher 41.79% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.1345 and dropped to $0.0677 before settling in for the closing price of $0.08. Price fluctuations for WETG have ranged from $0.07 to $50.50 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 92.70% at the time writing. With a float of $62.16 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $192.77 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 76 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +81.10, operating margin of +41.68, and the pretax margin is +43.79.

WeTrade Group Inc. (WETG) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Application industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of WeTrade Group Inc. is 68.13%, while institutional ownership is 1.10%.

WeTrade Group Inc. (WETG) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of +35.99 while generating a return on equity of 44.19.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 92.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

WeTrade Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WETG) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for WeTrade Group Inc. (WETG). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 11.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.23.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.04

Technical Analysis of WeTrade Group Inc. (WETG)

WeTrade Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WETG) saw its 5-day average volume 23.0 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 3.36 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 15.79%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.03.

During the past 100 days, WeTrade Group Inc.’s (WETG) raw stochastic average was set at 5.22%, which indicates a significant decrease from 27.45% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 240.34% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 178.51% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2733, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.6715. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.1408 in the near term. At $0.1711, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.2076. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.0740, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.0375. The third support level lies at $0.0072 if the price breaches the second support level.

WeTrade Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WETG) Key Stats

There are currently 195,033K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 15.15 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 14,380 K according to its annual income of 5,180 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 5,353 K and its income totaled -8,657 K.