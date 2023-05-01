Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) average volume reaches $32.03M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE: ITUB) kicked off on April 28, 2023, at the price of $5.09, up 0.19% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.165 and dropped to $5.06 before settling in for the closing price of $5.14. Over the past 52 weeks, ITUB has traded in a range of $3.71-$5.86.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Financial sector was 5.50%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 10.70%. With a float of $5.30 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $9.80 billion.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 100600 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Banks – Regional Industry. The insider ownership of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. is 52.10%, while institutional ownership is 18.10%.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.16) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +11.36 while generating a return on equity of 18.52. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 10.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 12.40% during the next five years compared to 5.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE: ITUB) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s (ITUB) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.23. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 1.93.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.60, a number that is poised to hit 0.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.79 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 31.09 million, its volume of 16.94 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 50.99%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.14.

During the past 100 days, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s (ITUB) raw stochastic average was set at 86.24%, which indicates a significant increase from 60.53% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 30.73% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 42.87% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.82, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.97. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $5.19 in the near term. At $5.23, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $5.30. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.09, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.02. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $4.98.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE: ITUB) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 46.86 billion has total of 9,800,000K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 54,889 M in contrast with the sum of 5,753 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 15,300 M and last quarter income was 1,426 M.