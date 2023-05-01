Johnson Controls International plc (JCI)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE: JCI) kicked off on April 28, 2023, at the price of $59.31, up 0.79% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $60.00 and dropped to $58.89 before settling in for the closing price of $59.37. Over the past 52 weeks, JCI has traded in a range of $45.52-$69.60.

Annual sales at Industrials sector company grew by 2.10% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 4.40%. With a float of $685.25 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $687.00 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 102000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +32.87, operating margin of +9.39, and the pretax margin is +6.76.

Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Building Products & Equipment Industry. The insider ownership of Johnson Controls International plc is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 97.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 10, was worth 197,671. In this transaction VP Chief Accounting & Tax Ofcr of this company sold 3,068 shares at a rate of $64.43, taking the stock ownership to the 5,054 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 12, when Company’s EVP Chief Digital & Customer O sold 28,825 for $65.15, making the entire transaction worth $1,877,885. This insider now owns 8,101 shares in total.

Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.67) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of +6.06 while generating a return on equity of 9.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 4.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 14.89% during the next five years compared to 25.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE: JCI) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Johnson Controls International plc’s (JCI) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.60.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.83, a number that is poised to hit 0.73 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.02 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Johnson Controls International plc (JCI)

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE: JCI) saw its 5-day average volume 3.27 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 3.69 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 67.85%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.30.

During the past 100 days, Johnson Controls International plc’s (JCI) raw stochastic average was set at 33.61%, which indicates a significant decrease from 95.69% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 18.32% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 27.06% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $60.16, while its 200-day Moving Average is $59.69. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $60.26 in the near term. At $60.69, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $61.37. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $59.15, it is likely to go to the next support level at $58.47. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $58.04.

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE: JCI) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 40.80 billion has total of 618,176K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 25,299 M in contrast with the sum of 1,532 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 6,068 M and last quarter income was 156,000 K.