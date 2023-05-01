Search
Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: KC) kicked off on April 28, 2023, at the price of $5.57, up 3.99% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.02 and dropped to $5.41 before settling in for the closing price of $5.51. Over the past 52 weeks, KC has traded in a range of $1.77-$10.13.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Technology sector saw sales topped by 45.90%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -58.90%. With a float of $111.01 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $235.44 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 9517 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +5.25, operating margin of -27.52, and the pretax margin is -32.57.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.33 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.24) by -$0.09. This company achieved a net margin of -32.50 while generating a return on equity of -27.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.22 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -58.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: KC) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited’s (KC) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.18. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 51.20.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.59, a number that is poised to hit -0.21 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.53 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC)

The latest stats from [Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited, KC] show that its last 5-days average volume of 3.46 million was superior to 2.65 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 10.85%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.68.

During the past 100 days, Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited’s (KC) raw stochastic average was set at 39.14%, which indicates a significant increase from 14.33% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 81.35% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 100.38% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.89, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.95. Now, the first resistance to watch is $6.03. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $6.33. The third major resistance level sits at $6.64. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.42, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.11. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $4.81.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: KC) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.40 billion has total of 253,686K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,186 M in contrast with the sum of -385,400 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 308,970 K and last quarter income was -73,780 K.

