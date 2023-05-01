Last month’s performance of -0.20% for AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) is certainly impressive

April 28, 2023, AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ: AGNC) trading session started at the price of $9.83, that was 1.33% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.97 and dropped to $9.81 before settling in for the closing price of $9.78. A 52-week range for AGNC has been $7.30 – $12.89.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -296.90%. With a float of $588.84 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $592.50 million.

In an organization with 51 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward AGNC Investment Corp. stocks. The insider ownership of AGNC Investment Corp. is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 43.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 28, was worth 25,740. In this transaction EVP and Chief Financial Off of this company sold 2,600 shares at a rate of $9.90, taking the stock ownership to the 255,500 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 26, when Company’s Director sold 13,998 for $9.86, making the entire transaction worth $138,020. This insider now owns 48,743 shares in total.

AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.7 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.65) by $0.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.59 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -296.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -1.81% during the next five years compared to -26.00% drop over the previous five years of trading.

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ: AGNC) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 13.41. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 13.17.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.56, a number that is poised to hit 0.62 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.26 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 12.28 million. That was better than the volume of 11.65 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 29.69%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.24.

During the past 100 days, AGNC Investment Corp.’s (AGNC) raw stochastic average was set at 17.89%, which indicates a significant decrease from 44.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 16.17% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 25.12% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.24, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.50. However, in the short run, AGNC Investment Corp.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $9.98. Second resistance stands at $10.06. The third major resistance level sits at $10.14. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.82, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.74. The third support level lies at $9.66 if the price breaches the second support level.

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ: AGNC) Key Stats

There are 574,657K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 5.79 billion. As of now, sales total 1,590 M while income totals -1,190 M. Its latest quarter income was 347,000 K while its last quarter net income were 561,000 K.