Last month’s performance of -12.49% for KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE) is certainly impressive

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BEKE) kicked off on April 28, 2023, at the price of $14.73, down -0.06% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $15.89 and dropped to $14.73 before settling in for the closing price of $15.70. Over the past 52 weeks, BEKE has traded in a range of $9.09-$21.08.

A company in the Real Estate sector has jumped its sales by 18.90% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -163.00%. With a float of $877.30 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.19 billion.

In an organization with 98540 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +22.71, operating margin of -1.13, and the pretax margin is +0.48.

KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Real Estate Services Industry. The insider ownership of KE Holdings Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 42.10%.

KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -2.28 while generating a return on equity of -2.02.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -163.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 71.15% during the next five years compared to 1.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BEKE) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at KE Holdings Inc.’s (BEKE) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.13. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 15.24.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.17, a number that is poised to hit 0.23 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.93 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 6.04 million. That was inferior than the volume of 8.44 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 9.86%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.84.

During the past 100 days, KE Holdings Inc.’s (BEKE) raw stochastic average was set at 28.99%, which indicates a significant increase from 22.75% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 49.77% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 53.49% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $18.09, while its 200-day Moving Average is $16.32. However, in the short run, KE Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $16.14. Second resistance stands at $16.60. The third major resistance level sits at $17.30. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $14.98, it is likely to go to the next support level at $14.28. The third support level lies at $13.82 if the price breaches the second support level.

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BEKE) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 18.63 billion has total of 1,264,407K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 8,796 M in contrast with the sum of -200,960 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 2,428 M and last quarter income was 54,670 K.