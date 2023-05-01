Last month’s performance of 2.64% for Rush Street Interactive Inc. (RSI) is certainly impressive

On April 28, 2023, Rush Street Interactive Inc. (NYSE: RSI) opened at $2.93, higher 5.42% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.14 and dropped to $2.93 before settling in for the closing price of $2.95. Price fluctuations for RSI have ranged from $2.77 to $7.55 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -75.50% at the time writing. With a float of $58.03 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $64.28 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 700 workers is very important to gauge.

Rush Street Interactive Inc. (RSI) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Gambling industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Rush Street Interactive Inc. is 8.50%, while institutional ownership is 72.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 11, was worth 10,127. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 3,285 shares at a rate of $3.08, taking the stock ownership to the 1,653,168 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 11, when Company’s Executive Chairman sold 1,084 for $3.08, making the entire transaction worth $3,342. This insider now owns 76,566 shares in total.

Rush Street Interactive Inc. (RSI) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted -$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.1) by -$0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -75.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Rush Street Interactive Inc. (NYSE: RSI) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Rush Street Interactive Inc. (RSI). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.10.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.61, a number that is poised to hit -0.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.02 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Rush Street Interactive Inc. (RSI)

The latest stats from [Rush Street Interactive Inc., RSI] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.57 million was superior to 0.5 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 24.15%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.17.

During the past 100 days, Rush Street Interactive Inc.’s (RSI) raw stochastic average was set at 16.70%, which indicates a significant decrease from 48.98% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 53.97% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 60.55% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.37, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.13. Now, the first resistance to watch is $3.19. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $3.27. The third major resistance level sits at $3.40. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.98, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.85. The third support level lies at $2.77 if the price breaches the second support level.

Rush Street Interactive Inc. (NYSE: RSI) Key Stats

There are currently 221,070K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 652.20 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 592,210 K according to its annual income of -38,630 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 165,530 K and its income totaled -8,990 K.