Last month’s performance of -35.00% for Wallbox N.V. (WBX) is certainly impressive

On April 28, 2023, Wallbox N.V. (NYSE: WBX) opened at $2.82, lower -3.53% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.83 and dropped to $2.6152 before settling in for the closing price of $2.83. Price fluctuations for WBX have ranged from $2.77 to $12.70 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 80.60% at the time writing. With a float of $36.40 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $164.76 million.

In an organization with 1267 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Wallbox N.V. (WBX) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Electronic Components industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Wallbox N.V. is 70.42%, while institutional ownership is 12.00%.

Wallbox N.V. (WBX) Latest Financial update

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 80.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Wallbox N.V. (NYSE: WBX) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Wallbox N.V. (WBX). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.07.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.42 and is forecasted to reach -0.38 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Wallbox N.V. (WBX)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.7 million. That was better than the volume of 0.58 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 5.98%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.31.

During the past 100 days, Wallbox N.V.’s (WBX) raw stochastic average was set at 2.93%, which indicates a significant decrease from 8.29% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 91.48% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 87.80% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.44, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.16. However, in the short run, Wallbox N.V.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.83. Second resistance stands at $2.94. The third major resistance level sits at $3.05. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.62, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.51. The third support level lies at $2.41 if the price breaches the second support level.

Wallbox N.V. (NYSE: WBX) Key Stats

There are currently 171,767K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 487.91 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 151,910 K according to its annual income of -66,170 K.