Last month’s performance of -7.64% for Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) is certainly impressive

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ: TXN) kicked off on April 28, 2023, at the price of $164.85, up 1.17% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $167.52 and dropped to $164.85 before settling in for the closing price of $165.27. Over the past 52 weeks, TXN has traded in a range of $144.46-$186.30.

Annual sales at Technology sector company grew by 6.00% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 13.80%. With a float of $905.41 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $907.00 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 33000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +68.76, operating margin of +51.91, and the pretax margin is +50.09.

Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Semiconductors Industry. The insider ownership of Texas Instruments Incorporated is 0.21%, while institutional ownership is 86.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 13, was worth 212,003. In this transaction Sr. Vice President of this company sold 1,200 shares at a rate of $176.67, taking the stock ownership to the 30,357 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 03, when Company’s Director sold 3,068 for $181.69, making the entire transaction worth $557,425. This insider now owns 11,773 shares in total.

Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $1.78) by $0.07. This company achieved a net margin of +43.48 while generating a return on equity of 62.41. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.93 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 13.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to 20.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ: TXN) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Texas Instruments Incorporated’s (TXN) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 4.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.69. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 3657.48.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 8.91, a number that is poised to hit 1.76 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 8.19 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN)

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ: TXN) saw its 5-day average volume 6.48 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 5.18 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 18.08%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.02.

During the past 100 days, Texas Instruments Incorporated’s (TXN) raw stochastic average was set at 25.01%, which indicates a significant decrease from 29.57% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 22.09% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 24.41% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $175.76, while its 200-day Moving Average is $171.33. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $168.20 in the near term. At $169.19, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $170.87. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $165.53, it is likely to go to the next support level at $163.85. The third support level lies at $162.86 if the price breaches the second support level.

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ: TXN) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 149.96 billion has total of 907,654K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 20,028 M in contrast with the sum of 8,749 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 4,670 M and last quarter income was 1,962 M.