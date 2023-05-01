Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL) to new highs

A new trading day began on April 28, 2023, with Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE: CCL) stock priced at $8.84, up 3.48% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.30 and dropped to $8.83 before settling in for the closing price of $8.90. CCL’s price has ranged from $6.11 to $18.20 over the past 52 weeks.

Consumer Cyclical Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -7.00% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 39.00%. With a float of $1.03 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.26 billion.

The firm has a total of 85000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Travel Services Industry. The insider ownership of Carnival Corporation & plc is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 50.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 21, was worth 1,186,696. In this transaction CFO & CAO of this company sold 107,119 shares at a rate of $11.08, taking the stock ownership to the 286,041 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 25, when Company’s Director bought 100,000 for $11.76, making the entire transaction worth $1,175,500. This insider now owns 870,950 shares in total.

Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 2/27/2023, the company reported earnings of -$0.55 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.76 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 39.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE: CCL) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Carnival Corporation & plc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.74.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -4.08, a number that is poised to hit -0.35 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.78 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Carnival Corporation & plc, CCL], we can find that recorded value of 28.78 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 38.1 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 22.11%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.40.

During the past 100 days, Carnival Corporation & plc’s (CCL) raw stochastic average was set at 33.04%, which indicates a significant decrease from 33.44% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 38.73% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 50.00% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.84, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.57. Now, the first resistance to watch is $9.40. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $9.58. The third major resistance level sits at $9.87. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.93, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.64. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $8.46.

Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE: CCL) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 11.09 billion, the company has a total of 1,116,014K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 12,168 M while annual income is -6,094 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 4,432 M while its latest quarter income was -693,000 K.