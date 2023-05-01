Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing CMS Energy Corporation (CMS) to new highs

A new trading day began on April 28, 2023, with CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE: CMS) stock priced at $62.63, down -0.38% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $62.88 and dropped to $61.88 before settling in for the closing price of $62.50. CMS’s price has ranged from $52.41 to $71.97 over the past 52 weeks.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Utilities sector was 5.50%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 8.70%. With a float of $288.35 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $290.70 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 8560 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +19.03, operating margin of +14.24, and the pretax margin is +10.49.

CMS Energy Corporation (CMS) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Utilities – Regulated Electric Industry. The insider ownership of CMS Energy Corporation is 0.45%, while institutional ownership is 94.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 16, was worth 246,880. In this transaction Senior Vice President of this company sold 4,000 shares at a rate of $61.72, taking the stock ownership to the 91,927 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 13, when Company’s Senior Vice President sold 1,250 for $60.00, making the entire transaction worth $75,002. This insider now owns 62,881 shares in total.

CMS Energy Corporation (CMS) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of $0.7 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +9.69 while generating a return on equity of 12.21. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.77 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 8.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.00% during the next five years compared to 3.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE: CMS) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are CMS Energy Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.14.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.11, a number that is poised to hit 0.68 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.34 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of CMS Energy Corporation (CMS)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.92 million, its volume of 2.15 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 67.42%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.13.

During the past 100 days, CMS Energy Corporation’s (CMS) raw stochastic average was set at 60.32%, which indicates a significant decrease from 72.60% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 16.06% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 21.02% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $60.72, while its 200-day Moving Average is $62.40. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $62.80 in the near term. At $63.34, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $63.80. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $61.80, it is likely to go to the next support level at $61.34. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $60.80.

CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE: CMS) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 18.23 billion, the company has a total of 291,652K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 8,596 M while annual income is 837,000 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 2,278 M while its latest quarter income was 171,000 K.