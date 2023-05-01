Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) to new highs

On April 28, 2023, Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE: VIPS) opened at $15.14, higher 2.08% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $15.975 and dropped to $15.14 before settling in for the closing price of $15.38. Price fluctuations for VIPS have ranged from $6.36 to $16.18 over the past 52 weeks.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Consumer Cyclical sector was 7.20%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 45.70% at the time writing. With a float of $476.81 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $625.29 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 6815 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +20.96, operating margin of +5.31, and the pretax margin is +7.83.

Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Internet Retail industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Vipshop Holdings Limited is 1.74%, while institutional ownership is 72.00%.

Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.47) by $0.06. This company achieved a net margin of +6.11 while generating a return on equity of 19.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.37 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 45.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 13.22% during the next five years compared to 25.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE: VIPS) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.58.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.42, a number that is poised to hit 0.38 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.72 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 4.85 million, its volume of 4.94 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 72.05%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.65.

During the past 100 days, Vipshop Holdings Limited’s (VIPS) raw stochastic average was set at 88.38%, which indicates a significant increase from 87.36% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 45.77% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 39.99% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $14.78, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.94. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $16.07 in the near term. At $16.44, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $16.91. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $15.23, it is likely to go to the next support level at $14.77. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $14.40.

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE: VIPS) Key Stats

There are currently 678,966K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 8.66 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 14,956 M according to its annual income of 913,240 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 4,272 M and its income totaled 311,790 K.