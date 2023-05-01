Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE: MFC) on April 28, 2023, started off the session at the price of $19.32, soaring 1.59% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $19.7904 and dropped to $19.28 before settling in for the closing price of $19.44. Within the past 52 weeks, MFC’s price has moved between $14.92 and $20.40.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Financial sector saw sales slided by -27.50%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 3.90%. With a float of $1.85 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.88 billion.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 40000 workers is very important to gauge.

Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Insurance – Life industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Manulife Financial Corporation is 0.03%, while institutional ownership is 53.70%.

Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.61) by $0.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.6 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 3.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.42% during the next five years compared to 30.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE: MFC) Trading Performance Indicators

Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.19. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 3.26.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.70, a number that is poised to hit 0.80 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.59 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC)

The latest stats from [Manulife Financial Corporation, MFC] show that its last 5-days average volume of 2.63 million was inferior to 3.23 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 61.16%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.33.

During the past 100 days, Manulife Financial Corporation’s (MFC) raw stochastic average was set at 79.03%, which indicates a significant decrease from 96.19% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 16.91% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 20.31% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $18.97, while its 200-day Moving Average is $18.00. Now, the first resistance to watch is $19.93. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $20.12. The third major resistance level sits at $20.44. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $19.42, it is likely to go to the next support level at $19.10. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $18.91.

Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE: MFC) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 35.84 billion based on 1,850,153K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 13,189 M and income totals 5,525 M. The company made 11,977 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 1,446 M in sales during its previous quarter.