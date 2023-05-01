Search
Sana Meer
MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (YGMZ) 20 Days SMA touches -0.57%: The odds favor the bear

Analyst Insights

April 28, 2023, MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: YGMZ) trading session started at the price of $0.94, that was 17.96% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.41 and dropped to $0.8961 before settling in for the closing price of $0.95. A 52-week range for YGMZ has been $0.78 – $6.50.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -175.80%. With a float of $7.49 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $20.89 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 81 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +8.71, operating margin of -2.81, and the pretax margin is -4.63.

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (YGMZ) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited stocks. The insider ownership of MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited is 67.40%, while institutional ownership is 0.20%.

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (YGMZ) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of -5.41 while generating a return on equity of -2.90.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -175.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: YGMZ) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (YGMZ) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.32.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.04

Technical Analysis of MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (YGMZ)

Looking closely at MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: YGMZ), its last 5-days average volume was 0.31 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.14 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 33.46%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.13.

During the past 100 days, MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited’s (YGMZ) raw stochastic average was set at 5.94%, which indicates a significant decrease from 47.27% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 100.60% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 173.04% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.2140, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.9198. However, in the short run, MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.3880. Second resistance stands at $1.6559. The third major resistance level sits at $1.9019. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.8741, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.6281. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.3602.

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: YGMZ) Key Stats

There are 22,960K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 21.80 million. As of now, sales total 17,360 K while income totals -940 K. Its latest quarter income was 8,675 K while its last quarter net income were 617 K.

RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) volume exceeds 5.54 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Steve Mayer -
RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE: RLX) kicked off on April 28, 2023, at the price of $2.37, up 3.80% from the previous trading day. During...
Read more

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR) volume exceeds 3.01 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Shaun Noe -
Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ESPR) on April 28, 2023, started off the session at the price of $1.26, soaring 5.60% from the previous trading...
Read more

Can Kellogg Company’s (K) hike of 3.59% in a week be considered a lucky break?

Sana Meer -
On April 28, 2023, Kellogg Company (NYSE: K) opened at $69.36, higher 0.69% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up...
Read more

