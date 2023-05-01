monday.com Ltd. (MNDY) is -12.61% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ: MNDY) on April 28, 2023, started off the session at the price of $121.78, plunging -1.55% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $123.04 and dropped to $117.51 before settling in for the closing price of $123.84. Within the past 52 weeks, MNDY’s price has moved between $73.58 and $171.89.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 6.30%. With a float of $30.58 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $55.41 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 1549 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +87.18, operating margin of -29.29, and the pretax margin is -24.94.

monday.com Ltd. (MNDY) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Software – Application industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of monday.com Ltd. is 22.28%, while institutional ownership is 61.90%.

monday.com Ltd. (MNDY) Latest Financial update

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.37) by $0.81. This company achieved a net margin of -26.37 while generating a return on equity of -19.79. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 6.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ: MNDY) Trading Performance Indicators

monday.com Ltd. (MNDY) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 3.10 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 11.39. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 532.60.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.03, a number that is poised to hit -0.28 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.09 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of monday.com Ltd. (MNDY)

monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ: MNDY) saw its 5-day average volume 0.46 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.67 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 29.81%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 6.27.

During the past 100 days, monday.com Ltd.’s (MNDY) raw stochastic average was set at 35.21%, which indicates a significant increase from 20.98% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 34.70% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 65.03% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $138.56, while its 200-day Moving Average is $120.57. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $124.14 in the near term. At $126.35, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $129.67. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $118.61, it is likely to go to the next support level at $115.29. The third support level lies at $113.08 if the price breaches the second support level.

monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ: MNDY) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 5.91 billion based on 44,151K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 519,030 K and income totals -136,870 K. The company made 149,920 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -1,490 K in sales during its previous quarter.