New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) posted a 18.51% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

April 28, 2023, New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE: NYCB) trading session started at the price of $9.09, that was 16.32% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $10.79 and dropped to $8.97 before settling in for the closing price of $9.19. A 52-week range for NYCB has been $5.81 – $11.02.

Financial Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 5.70% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 5.10%. With a float of $713.10 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $722.15 million.

The firm has a total of 7497 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward New York Community Bancorp Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of New York Community Bancorp Inc. is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 44.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 07, was worth 45,863. In this transaction Sr EVP & President of Banking of this company sold 4,600 shares at a rate of $9.97, taking the stock ownership to the 123,033 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 06, when Company’s Director bought 30,800 for $24.57, making the entire transaction worth $756,756. This insider now owns 30,800 shares in total.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $0.26) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +27.52 while generating a return on equity of 8.09. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.33 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 5.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -0.30% during the next five years compared to 9.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE: NYCB) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.17.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.26, a number that is poised to hit 0.32 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.41 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [New York Community Bancorp Inc., NYCB], we can find that recorded value of 24.17 million was better than the volume posted last year of 14.92 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 79.63%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.47.

During the past 100 days, New York Community Bancorp Inc.’s (NYCB) raw stochastic average was set at 97.99%, which indicates a significant increase from 95.61% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 69.37% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 65.96% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.67, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.23. Now, the first resistance to watch is $11.33. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $11.97. The third major resistance level sits at $13.15. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.51, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.33. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $7.69.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE: NYCB) Key Stats

There are 722,150K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 6.64 billion. As of now, sales total 2,339 M while income totals 650,000 K. Its latest quarter income was 879,000 K while its last quarter net income were 172,000 K.