No matter how cynical the overall market is, Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (CNXA) performance over the last week is recorded -9.91%

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: CNXA) on April 28, 2023, started off the session at the price of $0.1524, soaring 8.85% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.19 and dropped to $0.1506 before settling in for the closing price of $0.16. Within the past 52 weeks, CNXA’s price has moved between $0.14 and $14.00.

With a float of $8.22 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $12.66 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 8 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +28.89, operating margin of -34.49, and the pretax margin is -172.11.

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (CNXA) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Leisure industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. is 35.10%, while institutional ownership is 8.73%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 08, was worth 3,968. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 5,000 shares at a rate of $0.79, taking the stock ownership to the 1,265,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 07, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 70,100 for $0.88, making the entire transaction worth $61,723. This insider now owns 1,270,000 shares in total.

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (CNXA) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -172.11.

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: CNXA) Trading Performance Indicators

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (CNXA) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.14.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -17.50

Technical Analysis of Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (CNXA)

Looking closely at Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: CNXA), its last 5-days average volume was 3.27 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.91 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 8.73%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, Connexa Sports Technologies Inc.’s (CNXA) raw stochastic average was set at 8.36%, which indicates a significant decrease from 14.23% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 136.63% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 169.88% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.1712, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.3908. However, in the short run, Connexa Sports Technologies Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.1905. Second resistance stands at $0.2099. The third major resistance level sits at $0.2299. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1511, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1311. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.1117.

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: CNXA) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 2.14 million based on 12,663K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 10,800 K and income totals -18,590 K. The company made 4,202 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -2,370 K in sales during its previous quarter.