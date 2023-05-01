No matter how cynical the overall market is, CoStar Group Inc. (CSGP) performance over the last week is recorded 9.93%

On April 28, 2023, CoStar Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CSGP) opened at $77.22, lower -0.29% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $78.62 and dropped to $76.61 before settling in for the closing price of $77.17. Price fluctuations for CSGP have ranged from $53.51 to $85.37 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Real Estate sector was 17.70%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 25.10% at the time writing. With a float of $400.66 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $404.49 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 5653 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +77.66, operating margin of +20.66, and the pretax margin is +22.29.

CoStar Group Inc. (CSGP) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Real Estate Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of CoStar Group Inc. is 0.80%, while institutional ownership is 99.75%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 31, was worth 157,550. In this transaction Director of this company sold 2,300 shares at a rate of $68.50, taking the stock ownership to the 18,434 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 08, when Company’s Chief Human Resources Officer sold 5,600 for $70.36, making the entire transaction worth $394,016. This insider now owns 44,846 shares in total.

CoStar Group Inc. (CSGP) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.25) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +16.93 while generating a return on equity of 5.87. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.3 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 25.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.00% during the next five years compared to 21.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

CoStar Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CSGP) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for CoStar Group Inc. (CSGP). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 13.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 13.95. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 70.64.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.92, a number that is poised to hit 0.30 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.51 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of CoStar Group Inc. (CSGP)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 2.12 million, its volume of 3.18 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 92.45%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.75.

During the past 100 days, CoStar Group Inc.’s (CSGP) raw stochastic average was set at 59.33%, which indicates a significant decrease from 84.13% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 37.21% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 28.82% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $69.82, while its 200-day Moving Average is $73.91. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $78.18 in the near term. At $79.40, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $80.19. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $76.17, it is likely to go to the next support level at $75.38. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $74.16.

CoStar Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CSGP) Key Stats

There are currently 408,539K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 31.39 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 2,182 M according to its annual income of 369,450 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 573,340 K and its income totaled 124,370 K.