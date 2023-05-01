Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

No matter how cynical the overall market is Hecla Mining Company (HL) performance over the last week is recorded -0.98%

Analyst Insights

Hecla Mining Company (NYSE: HL) kicked off on April 28, 2023, at the price of $6.10, down -1.31% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.17 and dropped to $6.03 before settling in for the closing price of $6.13. Over the past 52 weeks, HL has traded in a range of $3.41-$7.00.

Annual sales at Basic Materials sector company grew by 4.50% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -206.70%. With a float of $562.56 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $597.38 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 1850 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +8.74, operating margin of +0.71, and the pretax margin is -6.30.

Hecla Mining Company (HL) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Other Precious Metals & Mining Industry. The insider ownership of Hecla Mining Company is 1.30%, while institutional ownership is 58.80%.

Hecla Mining Company (HL) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -5.24 while generating a return on equity of -2.00. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -206.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Hecla Mining Company (NYSE: HL) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Hecla Mining Company’s (HL) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.13.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.07, a number that is poised to hit 0.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.11 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Hecla Mining Company (HL)

Hecla Mining Company (NYSE: HL) saw its 5-day average volume 6.19 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 8.68 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 21.67%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.22.

During the past 100 days, Hecla Mining Company’s (HL) raw stochastic average was set at 55.71%, which indicates a significant increase from 9.52% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 36.32% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 44.39% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.83, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.10. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $6.14 in the near term. At $6.22, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $6.28. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.00, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.94. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $5.86.

Hecla Mining Company (NYSE: HL) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 3.69 billion has total of 602,191K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 718,910 K in contrast with the sum of -37,350 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 194,830 K and last quarter income was -4,450 K.

$6.42M in average volume shows that Inpixon (INPX) is heading in the right direction

Sana Meer -
Inpixon (NASDAQ: INPX) on April 28, 2023, started off the session at the price of $0.3705, plunging -3.11% from the previous trading day. During...
Read more

Recent developments with Zions Bancorporation National Association (ZION) have led to the company's beta value being reach 1.10 cents.

Steve Mayer -
April 28, 2023, Zions Bancorporation National Association (NASDAQ: ZION) trading session started at the price of $26.39, that was 4.82% jump from the session...
Read more

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co. Ltd (NISN) posted a 4.94% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

Shaun Noe -
On April 28, 2023, Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co. Ltd (NASDAQ: NISN) opened at $0.5103, higher 8.53% from the last session. During the...
Read more

