No matter how cynical the overall market is, ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) performance over the last week is recorded 3.46%

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE: IBN) on April 28, 2023, started off the session at the price of $22.54, soaring 0.84% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $22.75 and dropped to $22.485 before settling in for the closing price of $22.56. Within the past 52 weeks, IBN’s price has moved between $17.07 and $23.75.

Financial Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 9.40% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 32.10%. With a float of $3.39 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $3.49 billion.

The firm has a total of 103010 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Banks – Regional industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of ICICI Bank Limited is 62.40%, while institutional ownership is 17.50%.

ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.3 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.28) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +15.96 while generating a return on equity of 14.79. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.31 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 32.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 21.30% during the next five years compared to 17.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE: IBN) Trading Performance Indicators

ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.30.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.17, a number that is poised to hit 0.30 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.25 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ICICI Bank Limited (IBN)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [ICICI Bank Limited, IBN], we can find that recorded value of 5.67 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 6.54 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 86.85%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.33.

During the past 100 days, ICICI Bank Limited’s (IBN) raw stochastic average was set at 89.97%, which indicates a significant decrease from 100.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 13.04% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 21.99% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $21.17, while its 200-day Moving Average is $21.58. Now, the first resistance to watch is $22.84. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $22.93. The third major resistance level sits at $23.10. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $22.57, it is likely to go to the next support level at $22.40. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $22.31.

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE: IBN) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 78.47 billion based on 3,491,316K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 21,110 M and income totals 3,365 M. The company made 5,839 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 1,073 M in sales during its previous quarter.